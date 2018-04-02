Mexico man found guilty of multiple sex-related charges

AUDRAIN COUNTY — An Audrain County jury found a Mexico man guilty Thursday on more than two dozen sex-related charges.

After a two-day trial, 40-year-old Darran Boston was found guilty on 28 separate charges.

The charges included statutory rape, statutory sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of 20 images of child pornography.

Officials said Boston sexually abused two girls in Audrain County during a 21-month period between 2013 and 2015. Officials also said Boston documented the abuse with photographs.

Boston will be sentenced by Circuit Judge Wesley Dalton on June 24. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.