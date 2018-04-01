Mexico man sentenced 527 years in prison

AUDRAIN COUNTY – Prosecuting attorney Jacob Shellabarger announces 40-year-old Darran Wade Boston of Mexico was sentenced 527 years in prison.

After a two- day trail in April, Boston was convicted on twenty- eight counts of statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, use of a minor in sexual performance, child molestation, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of more than twenty images of child pornography.

Judge Wesley C. Dalton gave Boston a maximum sentence on all counts and totaled it up to 527 years, making it the worst case Dalton has ever seen in his thirty-five years of practice.

Between 2013 and 2015, Boston raped, sodomized, abused and exploited two young girls in Audrain County, documenting the abuse with photographs.

When talking with his probation officer, Boston expressed that he felt he didn’t do anything wrong and believes his behavior was right and good.