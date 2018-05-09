Mexico plant begins expansion

By: The Associated Press

MEXICO (AP) -- A northeast Missouri manufacturing plant that makes components for motor vehicles has begun a $17 million expansion.

The Mexico Ledger reports the 68,000-square-foot addition at Spartan Light Metal Products will more than double the size of the existing plant. The company also expects to add 80 to 90 employees at the Mexico facility.

Spartan is based in St. Louis and also has manufacturing plants in Hannibal, Missouri, and Sparta, Illinois.

The family-owned firm makes aluminum and magnesium die cast components for Toyota, Ford, General Motors and other automotive companies world-wide. Officials attending the recent groundbreaking said the Mexico plant's expansion is largely due to growth in its business with Toyota.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development has offered Spartan an incentive package tied to meeting criteria for job creation and investment.