Mexico police looking for suspect in weekend shooting

MEXICO - Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting over the weekend which left one person injured.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Mexico Public Safety Department went to investigate reports of a shooting at an apartment in the 900 block of Hassen Drive. Witnesses said about 20 minutes before the call went out, a man came in through an unlocked back door. During the fight which followed, another man was shot in the arm, and the suspect ran from the location.

The victim was treated at St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain and released.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 800-392-8477, or Mexico Public Safety at either (573) 473-5800 or (573) 581-2100.