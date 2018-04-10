Mexico Public Safety cancels Silver advisory alert for missing man

MEXICO - Mexico Public Safety has located a man that went missing at 6:40 a.m. yesterday. He is safe at his residence.

According to the original advisory, William Gary Resa, an 81-year-old man, had Alzheimer's and left Mexico to drive to Independence, but did not arrive.

Resa's vehicle is described as a white 2015 Honda Accord with a Missouri license plate that reads HK2X2N. It was last seen eastbound on I-70 near the Rocheport area from the 115 mile marker at 7:52 p.m.

Resa is described as a white male, 6'0 foot, 160 pound man. He is bald with gray hair, blue eyes and is likely wearing a light colored button down shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is asked to call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Mexico Public Safety at 573-473-5800 or at 573-567-5613.

(Editor's note: KOMU.com has updated this story to include the latest information.)