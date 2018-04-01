Mexico's Goat To Support Tigers in Parade

MEXICO - The "support team" behind Mexico's Billy the Goat said Friday the mascot will support the MU Tigers Saturday by riding in the Homecoming parade Saturday. Organizers plan to show off the goat on a decorated float. They also plan to hand out Billy the Goat cups along the parade route.

Goat spokesperson, Nikki Leach, makes "Billy the Goat" T-shirts. Leach said, "We're just going over there with the idea to have a good time and take him over there and people will get to see him."

Billy gained fame after wandering free around Mexico in August. He was eventually caught and auctioned off for $2,500. The goat has his own Facebook fan page with more than 13,000 fans.



The float will feature Billy's cage and a flying Sooner mannequin to show how Billy is going to help "Butt the Sooners." The goat will stay in his cage throughout the parade to help keep him calm around the crowd. He will also travel with a female goat for company.

Another spokesperson for the goat, Lori Pratt, said, "Goats are very social animals and don't like to be alone, so when Billy's in the parade tomorrow, he will have his favorite little female with him so he will stay calm."



Billy was also in Mexico High School's homecoming parade. Pratt said adults and children at that parade enjoyed seeing Billy.

"There was this uproar of people yelling and screaming and we were really surprised. But they really enjoyed seeing the goat," Pratt said.

Organizers say the goat will appear in other events in the future, including the Polar Bear Plunge in the winter.

