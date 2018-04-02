Mexico's Historical Home Is Recognized

Michael Myers owns the Victorian house that was shown on HGTV's show, "If walls could talk."

Neighbor Pat Dobyns says, "We enjoyed the program real well, we were real anxious to see it, we wrote it down so we knew when it was going to be on."

Myers says the house is full of history. "We had no idea with the history, we just knew it was a once in a lifetime opportunity to find a house like this with things being as original as they were."

President Taft used to stay at the home. His bedroom sits at the top of the stairs. The Meyers found a Japanese sword, antique water bottles, and Asian figurines in the house.

The 5,000 square foot home has spacious rooms and original woodwork hold the secrets and stories that have been with the house for years.

The Barnes family built the house in 1899. It stayed in the family throughout the 20th century.

Reported by: Christina Xamis