Mexico Schools in Session on Presidents Day

MEXICO - The Mexico School District is using Presidents Day to make up one of its snow days. The district has to make up a total of seven snow days. The school board extended school from May 24th to May 27th. Students will also have to be in school for half days on Good Friday, April 22nd and Saturday, April 30th.

"To have school on a Saturday, we have to find a day that there is not an activity going on, and that does not happen very often," Superintendent Tina Woolsey said.

Snow days are also difficult for teachers.

"This year has been so unique because we have been in school for three days, then out for two, and then come back and be in for a day or two so it really breaks up the continuity of the course work," Keith Louder, Mexico High School teacher, said.

He teaches AP Calculus and he has to make sure his students are ready for their AP tests in May.

"When [the students] find out that it can have an effect on their AP classes and have an effect on their exam, then they realize that it will be a little extra work for them, then that's not quite as exciting," Louder said.

One student said the hardest thing was getting back into the swing of things.

"The interruption, you are going for a week and then you were like, what were we talking about? And then you have to go back and review and that interrupts," Paislee House, student, said.

"It's always difficult when you have to make up snow days, but it's always very important for those young people to be in the classroom," Woolsey said.