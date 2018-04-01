Mexico Woman Holds Fundraiser for American Cancer Society

MEXICO - Residents of Mexico came out today to support not one, but two good causes on Saturday. In the parking lot of the Feathers and Finns store, Alicia Eldridge and her family raised money for the American Cancer Society.

Eldridge said she's been affected by cancer personally, and wanted to do something that would raise money, awareness, and bring the community together.

"A lot of people in my family have had cancer, my real dad, my grandfather, my grandmother. It's a terrible disease, and I just wanted to do my part to help," she said.

In an effort to get more people out, Eldridge also invited the Audrain Humane Society to the event. Society member Kristi Williams said she was more than happy to partner up.

"We jump at any chance we get to put animals in front of people and find them a new home," she said.

Dogs weren't the only animals at the event. People played with goats, a duck, and even a three week-old llama.

Eldridge said even with the cold temperatures, she was excited about the turn out, and plans to hold more events like this in the future.