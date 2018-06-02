Mexico Woman Makes Baby Blankets To Honor Grandmother

COLUMBIA -- A Mexico Woman launched a volunteer project on Tuesday called " Grandma's bundles of Love". The goal of the project is to collect blanket materials from the community and make baby blankets. It's also a way to honor her grandmother.

Melissa Beasley, the founder of the project started the idea after her grandma passed away last December. She says her grandmother always loved kids and had three of her own by the time she was 19-years-old.

" I wanted to do something in memory of my grandma," Beasley said. " The first thing jumped into my mind was grandma loved babies. I've never seen any children around grandma who's not in her arms."

Beasley formed her idea this January but started it on April 25th which is her grandma's 80th birthday.

Beasley's daughter, Megan Beasley, also helped shaped the idea of " Grandma's Bundles of Love". Having had a friend who's going to become a teenager mother, Megan wanted to help people like her friend through this volunteer project.

So far this project has received a $25 gift card from local Walmart. Beasley and her daughter used it to purchase cloth for making baby blankets. The products will be donated to Audrian Medical Center, a local hospital which welcomes around 200 new born babies on yearly basis. Beasley says she's not sure if they can keep up with the demand, but will give it a shot.

Beasley also says their ultimate goal is to reach MU Women's and Children's hospital.