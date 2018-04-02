Meyer Earns AMC Runner of the Week

ST. LOUIS -- On the heels of his individual title at the WUSTL Early Bird Invitational on Saturday, Ryan Meyer was named the American Midwest Conference men's cross country Runner of the Week for the week ending September 2, 2012.

Meyer finished the 6K course in a time of 19:06.2, 11 seconds faster than his nearest competitor and better than a minute faster than the nearest NAIA competitor. His performance helped the Owls to a 10th-place overall finish and the second- best team finish among NAIA schools in a field dominated by NCAA Division II and Division III squads.

The Owls are back in action in two weeks, as they will compete in the First To The Finish Southern Stampede hosted by Missouri Southern State University. WWU is set for an 8 a.m. start in Joplin on September 15.