MFA Oil announces new VP of retail automotive

COLUMBIA – MFA Oil Company named a new vice president of retail automotive Tuesday.

MFA Oil announced Edward Harper will oversee the operations of Big O Tires and Jiffy Lube in addition to the company’s construction and maintenance departments.

“Ed is an experienced leader with a proven 20-year track record of success at MFA Oil,” President and CEO Mark Fenner said. “He is a tremendous asset to our company, and we are proud to add him to our executive team.”

Harper started his career in Springfield where he worked at a car wash and with a Jiffy Lube franchisee for 10 years. He joined MFA Oil in 1995 and has done a variety of roles. Before his new role as vice president of retail automotive, he was the director of Jiffy Lube operations, retail construction and maintenance.

Harper graduated from State Fair Community College in Sedalia with a degree in business management.