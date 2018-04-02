Miami officer to be named Ferguson police chief

FERGUSON - A law enforcement officer from Miami, Florida will reportedly be named the new police chief in Ferguson Friday.

According to WTVJ NBC6 in South Florida, Maj. Delrish Moss of Miami Police is heading to Ferguson to serve as the city's chief of police. He will head up a mostly white department that serves a town where two-thirds of the residents are African-American.

He is expected to officially accept the position on Friday.

Moss will come into a recently scandal-plagued department, which NBC News reported saw several resignations last year following a DOJ report which found a culture of racism.