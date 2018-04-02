Miami Residents Discuss English and Spanish

MIAMI - Residents here are questioning whether to greet a stranger in English or Spanish.

The debate's comes because Latinos make up 65 percent of Miami's population. The Huffington Post talked to residents in the city who said it is much easier to speak Spanish in Miami than it is to speak English. Critics said because so many are learning Spanish, it is driving English-only speakers out of the city. According to 2010 census numbers, about 16 percent of the U.S. population speaks Spanish.

