Michael Brown prosecutor urges Nixon to decide on removal

CLAYTON (AP) - St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch says he has no intentions of removing himself from the Michael Brown case, and he is urging Gov. Jay Nixon to once and for all decide if he will act on calls for McCulloch's ouster.

The Aug. 9 shooting of Brown by a Ferguson police officer has sparked nightly clashes between protesters and police. Some question McCulloch's ability to be unbiased since his father, mother and other relatives worked for St. Louis police. His father was killed while responding to a call involving a black suspect.

Nixon said this week he is not asking McCulloch to recuse himself. But McCulloch called Thursday for a more definitive decision, saying Nixon "must settle this issue now."

A Nixon spokesman didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.