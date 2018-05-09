Michael Brown's father asks for peace
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The father of an 18-year-old shot to death by a police officer in Ferguson asked for a "day of silence" as he lays his son to rest.
The funeral for Michael Brown is scheduled for Monday morning.
At a festival Sunday in St. Louis, Michael Brown Sr. told the crowd that all he wants Monday is peace. He said he appreciates all the love and support from people in the community.
Hundreds of people gathered in the largest park in St. Louis for Peace Fest 2014, which was planned before Brown's Aug. 9 death but took on new resonance after it. The annual festival encourages peace over violence.
The more than two weeks since Brown's death have been marked by nightly protests, some of them violent and chaotic.
