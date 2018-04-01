Michael Brown's father says family still in mourning

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - Michael Brown Sr. says he and the family are still in mourning one year after his son's death.

Brown spoke Saturday at a parade in Ferguson to honor his son, who was shot and killed by an officer on Aug. 9, 2014.

About 200 people gathered on a street at Canfield Green apartments, the site of the shooting that spurred a national "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Brown says the anniversary brings back all of the grief and raw emotions, but that it's important to continue standing up to concerns about police brutality.

Brown took an armful of stuffed animals and placed them in the middle of the street where his son died.

The U.S. Justice Department and a grand jury cleared Officer Darren Wilson of wrongdoing. He resigned in November.