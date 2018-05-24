Michael Brown's friend hired by city of St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The man who was with Michael Brown when he was shot to death by a Ferguson police officer has been hired by the city of St. Louis through a training program.

Mayor Francis Slay's chief of staff, Jeff Rainford, confirmed Monday that 22-year-old Dorian Johnson is working through a state-grant program called St. Louis' Agency on Training and Employment, or SLATE.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the temporary job pays about $8.50 an hour. Rainford says Johnson met the program's low-income eligibility requirements.

Johnson was with Brown at a Ferguson business when Brown allegedly stole a box of cigarillos and shoved a store employee shortly before the confrontation with Wilson.

His former attorney, Freeman Bosley Jr., said Johnson was happy to have a job.