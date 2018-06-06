Michael J. Fox Set for McCaskill Fundraiser

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Actor Michael J. Fox will come to Missouri next week to campaign for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Claire McCaskill. The 45-year-old actor is scheduled to attend a $500 a-plate McCaskill fundraiser Oct. 5 in a St. Louis restaurant. McCaskill's support for embryonic stem cell research is a central part of her campaign to unseat Republican Sen. Jim Talent. Fox was diagnosed several years ago with Parkinson's disease. He's a strong advocate of embryonic stem cell research and has lobbied Congress to lift the Bush administration's limits on federal funding. Supporters believe the research could help lead to cures for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other diseases.