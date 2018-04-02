Michael Porter Jr. confirms he'd like to return this season

COLUMBIA - Michael Porter Jr. addressed multiple rumors involving his return to the court today when he took questions from local media for the first time since January 2nd.

The freshman, who has been sidelined with injury since the season opener in November, said he would like to return to the floor for the Tigers. However, Porter said that the decision to return would be made by a doctor, not him.

"To me, and how I feel right now, there's a good chance. I think the doctor is going to be amazed by my progress after six weeks, and I'm very optimistic about meeting with him," Porter said.

Porter has a progress checkup with a doctor next week, where he could be cleared to return to play.

"I just want to play, I'm just a kid that loves basketball. I'm not worried about what will happen if I do play, I just want to play basketball," Porter said.

Mizzou basketball has seven regular season games remaining before the SEC tournament in St. Louis.