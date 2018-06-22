Michael Porter Sr. pens letter to son before NBA draft

NEW YORK - All Mizzou fan's eyes are on the NBA draft, which begins Thursday night, and who will pick Michael Porter Jr.

With Porter Jr. being one of the top two forwards in the draft, his father wrote him a letter ahead of selection.

Michael Porter Sr. wrote:

"Dear Michael,

So, I’m sitting on this plane headed out to New York to join you for the draft with thoughts and emotions swirling! I can’t stop thinking about you, your life, and all that you’re about to face. It’s so crazy to see what we’ve talked about since you were little actually come to pass, isn’t it? Congratulations, man! It has been like a dream to witness your growth and share life with you!

One of the sayings in today’s chapter of Proverbs begs us to not stop listening to correction, lest we forget what we’ve already learned (Proverbs 19:27). As you stand on the precipice of realizing your dreams of playing basketball in the NBA, I know (and I hope you know) that a billion seductive and persuasive voices will be vying for influence/control of your mind, your heart, your affections and your choices. The onslaught will be real and never ending.

At the end of the day please know that I get it, and you don’t have to hide anything from me, Mike. Ever. None of us is perfect, and I DO NOT expect perfection from you. I just want to be here to help you re-calibrate and remember, if/when the way forward seems a little muddy and unclear. No doubt, you are your own man and I proudly affirm that fact. But even I, at age 52, wish that my dad was still around for me learn from and bounce things off of from time to time.

Jesus said, 'Everyone who hears my words and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on rock. It rained hard, the floods came, and the winds blew and hit that house. But it did not fall, because it was built on rock.' I just want to see you build your life on rock, Mike. Whatever it is and however it looks, build your life on what truly counts. Remember, the fruit of discipline is freedom, and God gives grace to the humble!

To say that I’m proud of you would be a gross understatement! No matter what happens Thursday, good or bad, your mom and I will be here...thanking God for the privilege of being your parents. I love you boy!

Always, Dad"

The letter was originally posted on the website, Athletes in Action.