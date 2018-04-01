Michael Sam Gains Another Accolade

COLUMBIA - The honors just keep on coming for MIssouri defensive end Michael Sam.

Sam has been named a semifinalist for the 2013 Walter Camp Award. He is one of five SEC players named as semifinalists for this award (Johnny Manziel, Mike Evans, A.J McCarron and C.J Mosley) and one of three defensive players (Anthony Barr and Mosley).

The senior is enjoyng his best season of his college career. Sam currently leads the SEC in sacks and tackles for loss and places second and third in those respective categories.

The winner of the award will be presented with the award on Thursday, Dec. 12, during the 6 p.m. edition of ESPN SportsCenter.