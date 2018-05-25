Michael Sam in Spotlight at Missouri's Pro Day

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Michael Sam certainly draws a crowd.

Scouts from every NFL team, fans and media packed Missouri's training facilities Thursday to watch the former Tigers defensive end and 14 of his former teammates at the school's annual pro day.

Sam made headlines recently by disclosing he is gay. At the workouts, he lifted 225 pounds 19 times, ran the 40-yard dash in an unofficial 4.69 seconds and jumped 30 inches, all improvements from his statistics at the NFL combine last month. He also tweaked his right hamstring during the run.

Fellow defensive end Kony Ealy also fared well, running the 40-yard dash in an unofficial 4.57 seconds on his second and final attempt, just four-hundredths of a second slower than Jadeveon Clowney's time at the combine for defensive linemen.

