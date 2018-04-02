Michael Sam: No issues fitting in with Rams

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Michael Sam says he knows he will be judged on his performance.

The first openly gay player drafted in the NFL said Friday there have been no issues fitting in with his St. Louis Rams teammates, no awkward moments in the locker room and that he was accepted right away. Working out with the full squad this week, Sam says he realizes he must step up his game to carve out a spot on a loaded defensive line.

Sam got a lot of snaps at left end with the second team defense, moving up on the depth chart because veteran William Hayes is rehabbing from an injury. He's been getting a lot of work on special teams, where the Rams might break him in.