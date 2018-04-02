Michelle Obama Plans Stops in KC, St. Louis

KANSAS CITY - First lady Michelle Obama is meeting with Democrats in Kansas City and St. Louis. She is scheduled to fly into Kansas City International Airport around noon Monday, where she will be greeted by Missouri Army National Guard service members and their families.

At 12:45 p.m., Michelle Obama will deliver remarks at a Democratic National Committee luncheon in Kansas City.

From there, the first lady will fly to St. Louis where she will be greeted by veterans involved in a group called the Mission Continues. The nonprofit helps veterans become involved in community service.

She is scheduled to speak around 4 p.m. at a Democratic National Committee reception in St. Louis.