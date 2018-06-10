Michelle Obama to Attend World Series Opener

6 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Monday, October 17 2011 Oct 17, 2011 Monday, October 17, 2011 3:36:00 PM CDT October 17, 2011 in Baseball
Source: AP
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) -- Michelle Obama and Jill Biden are scheduled to attend the World Series opener in St. Louis on Wednesday night to honor military veterans. Major League Baseball announced Monday that it has dedicated Game 1 between the Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals to veterans and their families.

The first lady and Dr. Biden, the wife of Vice President Joe Biden, will participate in a pregame ceremony at Busch Stadium as part of MLB's Welcome Back Veterans program and Obama's Joining Forces initiative.

Before the game, the two will join representatives from MLB and the St. Louis Cardinals, including Hall of Famer and Army veteran Red Schoendienst, at the St. Louis VA Medical Center for a military family appreciation event.

