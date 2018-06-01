Microburst Blamed for Cape Girardeau Damage

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A microburst is being blamed for storm damage in Cape Girardeau.

The storm struck Thursday night, making for a treacherous Halloween, but there were no reports of injuries.

The Southeast Missourian reports that winds of up to 95 mph were reported on the city's south side.

The National Weather Service concluded the storm was the result of a microburst, though officials with the service say a weak tornado struck East Cape Girardeau, Ill. The twister had winds peaking at 80 mph.

Rain was heavy during the storm, and winds knocked over trees and downed power lines in Cape Girardeau. At one point, more than 2,000 customers of the utility Ameren Missouri were without power. Most electricity was restored by Friday afternoon.