Mid County Fire District tames two fires simultaneously

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Mid County Fire District was dispatched to two separate fires that broke out at almost the exact same time on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:35 p.m., firefighters responded to a car fire on Velvet Antler Road, north of Greenview. According to Fire Chief Scott Frandsen, the fire started with a full sized SUV and spread to nearby grass and woods. Crews got the fire under control in 15 minutes.

The car was a total loss and less than one acre was burned. The cause of the fire could not be determined because of the extent of the damage.

During the car fire, officials were also called to a brush fire on Waldren Road off of State Route D. Units arrived and found a fast moving fire in a field. Frandsen said it took crews 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Frandsen said no injuries were reported at either incident. He reminds residents to refrain from open burning because of high winds and dry conditions.