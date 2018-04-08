Mid-Missouri Amish React to PA Shootings

Like the Pennsylvania community rocked by Monday's shooting of five Amish students, the people here are of the land. They harm no one.

"They do not want violence, and they try to keep peace," said Plank, whose home is in the middle of the Audrain County settlement dotted with 12 schoolhouses. "And when I seen that happen, I immediately thought, 'What trauma it must be bring upon those little children.'"

Plank said his son became Amish because of his wife's beliefs.

The leader of the Audrain County settlement, Clarence Miller, would not be interviewed on camera because it violates his religious beliefs. However, he said off-camera he's watching for any suspicious vehicles outside the settlement's schools.