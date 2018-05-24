Mid-Missouri BBB shares tips after possible data breach

COLUMBIA - The Mid-Missouri Better Business Bureau provided advice Wednesday for customers concerned their credit or debit cards may have been compromised by a recent retail data breach.

Home Depot said Tuesday it was looking into a report that credit and debit card information of its customers may have been stolen from its systems and put online.

Independent security reporter Brian Krebs said multiple banks pointed to Home Depot as the potential source of a large data breach. Home Depot said it was working with law enforcement authorities and banks on the matter.

The Better Business Bureau offered the following tips for those concerned their data may be at risk:

1. Stay calm, since consumers are not liable for fraudulent charges on stolen account numbers.

2. If your card was compromised, you will likely hear from the bank or card-issuer first. If you have questions, call the customer service number on your card.

3. If your card was compromised, consider putting an alert or freeze on your credit report with the three major credit reporting agencies. A credit freeze will prevent anyone from accessing your credit report or scores. This means you cannot apply for new credit without lifting the freeze.

4. If you shopped at Home Depot with a credit card, check your credit card statements online and do not wait for the paper statement. If you see a fraudulent charge, report it to your bank or credit card issuer immediately so the charge can be reversed and a new card issued. Keep receipts in case you need to prove which charges you authorized and which you did not.

5. If you shopped at Home Depot with a debit card, follow all of the same instructions as those with credit cards, but pay careful attention to your account. Debit cards do not have the same protections as credit cards and debit transactions withdraw funds directly from your bank account.

6. Beware of scammers who may purport to be from the retailer, your bank or your credit card issuer saying that your card was compromised and that you should take actions to fix the problem. Phishing emails may attempt to fool you into providing your credit card information or ask you to click on a link or open an attachment, which can download malware designed to steal your identity.