Mid-Missouri Benefits From Deaf Education

COLUMBIA - The Moog School of Columbia kicked off its 10th anniversary celebration on Thursday. The school works with deaf and hard-of-hearing children from birth to six years old in central Missouri. Directors said Mid-Missouri is lucky to have such a great resource in the area.

School directors said auditory education makes an enormous impact on the students who attend the Moog School. The school currently enrolls 16 students and four infants.



Leaders of the Moog School said they feel good about being able to make an impact on young lives. Director of the school Judy Harper said, "To watch some of these kids be able to just come in and chat and have a conversation, play soccer, play baseball, be in choir, play guitars or whatever, I think is still the most amazing thing I've ever seen."



The school is happy to continue to serve the area. Deaf educator Charlotte Brumfield said, "Here we are almost ten years later, starting a whole new, young group of kids and I have high hopes for them as well."

The Moog School of Columbia is an extension from the Moog Center for Deaf Education in St. Louis.

