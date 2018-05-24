Mid-Missouri brush fires on the rise

Credit: Columbia Fire Department

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to 12 natural cover fires on Saturday.

The Columbia Fire Department and the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District served as backup on some of those fires and answered calls of their own.

Gale Blomenkamp, assistant chief at the Boone County Fire District, said as temperatures rise, people are more inclined to start burning branches and leaves in their yard from winter. However, everything is still very dry and humidity is high, so those fires can become out of control quickly. Humidity is highest in the early morning and evening.

Blomenkamp said if wind speeds are any higher than 5 to 10 mph, it is not safe to burn anything.

He also said Missouri has had a low amount of moisture this year, adding to the fire danger.

It is important for anyone starting a controlled fire to check weather conditions and contact their local fire department if they have any questions.