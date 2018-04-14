Mid-Missouri celebrates Veterans Day

JEFFERSON CITY - Celebrations, ceremonies and parades were all held Wednesday to honor the veterans that have served this country.

In the capitol city, the Jefferson City East Side Business Association honored veterans at their dedicated Freedom Center.

Hank Stratman, project coordinator of Veterans Day Ceremony at Freedom Corner, said the group "puts on a ceremony every year to honor our veterans and to perhaps to educate our youth on the importance of service to our nation."

Hundreds of people attended the ceremony, but what impacted Stratman most was the fact that not all the people that attended the event were veterans.

"To me, that's very meaningful. It means that they care, they support and that they recognize the service and sacrifices of many of our men and women in uniform, today, past and present," he said.

The association established the memorial in 2013 and has been honoring veterans since 2013.

Flags are put up at the memorial on Veterans Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and 9/11.

Centralia had it's own celebration.

At Centralia Intermediate School, the fifth graders put on their 7th annual "Only Glory Project" assembly.

The students composed letters and wrote what freedom means to them on a flag to give to the veteran of their choice.

"It means a lot to the veterans that these teachers are teaching them about freedom and what veterans are all about," said Commander of VFW Post 6276 Edward Torreyson

The students and staff decorated the halls with American flag decorations.

Torreyson said he believes the event is good to honor all veterans. The ones that served as far back as Vietnam or as recently as Iraq.