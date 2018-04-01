Mid-Missouri Celebrates Weekend Events

True/False 5K

The True Life Run kicks off Saturday in Columbia. The 5K run/walk will start at 8 a.m. in Flat Branch Park and is affiliated with the True/False Film Festival.

Money raised goes toward recipients of the True Life Fund who are victims, or families of victims of domestic violence.

Salvation Army Luncheon

The Salvation Army Harbor House is hosting a luncheon Friday that will feature African food.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the harbor house on Ann Street in Columbia. Some of the food includes fried plantains, curried goat and jollof rice.

Playing with Food

Teams of architects, engineers, designers and students will participate in an event called "Playing with Food" Saturday. The groups will build large structures out of canned goods at the Harry S. Truman Building in Jefferson City.

Building starts at 7:30 a.m. with an awards presentation at 1 p.m. The food used in the event will be donated to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.