Mid-Missouri Celebrates Weekend Events

Kite Flying

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Kite Flying Day from noon to 2 p.m. at Douglass Park. A limited number of kites will also be given to children that do not have one to fly. Prizes will be awarded for the largest, smallest and highest-flying kite. The event is free and no registration is needed.

Hospital Construction

A 25 million dollar construction project is opening Friday at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital in Columbia. An open house will showcase new operating room suites and other renovated areas. The project consists of three phases with nearly 40,000 square feet of new and renovated space. Tours will take place from 2-4 p.m. Friday.

Tree Giveaway

Columbia is celebrating Arbor Day with a tree giveaway Saturday. About 1,000 bare-foot seedlings will be given away beginning at 8 a.m. at the parking lot of the Columbia ARC. Giveaways will continue until noon or until all trees are gone.