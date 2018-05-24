Mid-Missouri counties have the state's largest voter turn out

JEFFERSON CITY - Tuesday's election brought more people than expected to the polls, with mid-Missouri voter turnouts being some of the highest in the state.

The following counties results are:

Boone - 29.9%

Cole - 31.4%

Callaway- 26.0%

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Jason Kander announced Missouri's overall turnout for the primary election was 24.58 percent. Approximately 998,495 of Missouri's 4,061,820 registered voters went to the polls.

Voters told KOMU 8 News one of the biggest issues bringing them out was Amendment One, also know as the Right to Farm measure. Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren said she believed rural voters had a big impact on turnout.