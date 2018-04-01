Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force Arrests Three After Finding Meth Lab

BARNETT - The Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested three people Sunday morning after they discovered an active Methamphetamine lab inside a travel trailer behind a house. Officers found the lab after receiving a tip that the people living at 218 Third Street were manufacturing Meth.

Officers also found Methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material, and items and chemicals consistent with the manufacture, use and sale of Methamphetamine on the scene.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Jody Gentry of Reeds Spring and charged him with a class B felony of manufacture and the class C felony of Possession of a controlled substance. Officers also arrested 26-year-old Elizabeth Tigner of Reeds Spring and charged her with a class C felony of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set for each of the suspects at $10,000 cash and they remain in custody at the Morgan County Jail.

A third suspect was also arrested at the scene, but he has not yet been charged with anything.