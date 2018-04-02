Mid-Missouri family radiates strength despite two kidney diseases

2 years 4 months 1 week ago Thursday, November 19 2015 Nov 19, 2015 Thursday, November 19, 2015 12:43:00 PM CST November 19, 2015 in News
By: Jenna Baker, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A mid-Missouri mother resonates hope, optimism and joy despite her family's battle with not one, but two, very rare kidney diseases. 

Two weeks ago, Liz Pitzl Wages and her fiancé Jason made the nearly four-hour trip from their home in Forsyth, Missouri to the University of Missouri Women's and Children's Hospital, after they noticed their son, Riley Wages, experiencing large amounts of swelling in his face and body.

“At first, we just thought it was like a common cold or the flu or something he was getting, and then when he started getting swollen; that’s when we were like 'ok something is very wrong,'" Liz Pitzl Wages said. 

It was kidney disease.

Eight years previously, Liz Pitzl Wages was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis or FSGS  a rare disease that attacks the kidney’s filtering units, causing serious scarring, which leads to permanent kidney damage and even failure. FSGS is one of the causes of a serious condition known as Nephrotic Syndrome.

Her kidneys have no function. She does dialysis five times a week in order to rid her body of the toxins her kidneys can no longer remove from her system. Her only solution is a kidney transplant, and she's been on the wait list for nearly four years. 

When Riley was three-years-old, doctors diagnosed him with Nephrotic Syndrome. Nephrologist Laura Hesemann said Nephrotic Syndrome is when the body loses large amounts of protein in the urine. Protein in the urine is a sign of kidney damage and can cause damages to the kidney. 

When they first brought Riley into the hospital earlier this month, Liz and Jason thought he would be diagnosed with FSGS also, but then Riley took a turn for the worst and went into acute renal failure. Riley's nine-year-old kidneys were functioning at less than 10 percent. 

Doctors did a biopsy and discovered Riley most likely has an even more rare kidney disease, C3. 

Hesemann said C3 is a disease that doctors have only learned much about in the past few years; it was only given a name in the last decade. She said doctors will not be absolutely certain Riley has C3 until his lab results returning from genetic testing being done at the University of Iowa, which can take 4-6 weeks.

“We know that the C3 diseases are very rare diseases and the best estimate right now is that it’s probably on the order of one or two patients per million," Hesemann said. "The fact that it’s so rare is also what makes it really difficult to treat because really rare diseases, we just don’t have enough patients that we can do good research studies.”

Riley said he just wants to get back to every day life as a fourth grader: hanging out with his friends, watching minecraft videos and playing football. Riley is the center for the Forsyth Panthers. 

His mother said, "I just want my baby to be better, I want him to be his outgoing, normal self, you know and I hope once we get this under control and the medications under control he can go back to being himself and with his friends and seeing them, you know, I just want him to ultimately be happy."

Fortunately, Hesemann said some children with kidney disease can lead relatively normal lives.

"We have kids with kidney disease who go to school normally who participate in other activities and clubs and certain sports are ok," Hesemann said. 

She said doctors try to get kids, like Riley, kidney transplants, which can contribute to helping with their growth, with cognitive development and from a social standpoint.

"It helps them live a much more normal life and interact with their friends on a normal basis and participate in all the things that they want to do,” Hesemann said. 

Liz Pitzl Wages said she wants to praise the hospital for all of its help and support. 

"We wanted to say how thankful we are to the MU Children's hospital. They have been very accommodating and compassionate. All the doctors and nurses have been so helpful and amazing," she said. 

Until Riley's test results return, they have him on steroids to help stabilize him and he's doing a light form of chemotherapy monthly. Riley's kidneys are slowly regaining their strength, functioning at about 12 percent. Hesemann said, even if the test results take a while to get back, once Riley is stable and the swelling has all gone down, he will be able to return home and to life as normal. 

The family has created a Go Fund Me page Raise Up For Riley asking for anyone's support, donations, positive thoughts and prayers.

More News

Grid
List

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 24°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
8am 25°
9am 29°
10am 32°
11am 33°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

7:00a
Today
9:00a
Megyn Kelly TODAY
10:00a
Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda
7:00a
Maury
8:00a
The Steve Wilkos Show
9:00a
The Steve Wilkos Show

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld