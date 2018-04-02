Mid-Missouri Farmer Fears Mountain Lion

For years, Ronnie Brooks' cows roamed free.

"But, last night, I found this heifer laying out in the middle of the pasture, with blood everywhere and her ears gone and part of her nose gone and her whole front end tore up," said Brooks.

He blames a mountain lion, but the Department of Conservation isn't so sure.

"The way it was attacked sounds like something different than a mountain lion," said the department's Tom Strother. "With the ears being chewed off and the nose being chewed on, that sounds more like a coyote."

But, Brooks doesn't think a coyote can do so much damage.

"I've had dogs chase cattle," he admits, "but I've never had anything like this."

So, Brooks moved his cows into a pen in sight of his house. He's reluctant to let them back into the field where the calf was attacked. And, he's scared about more than just his cattle.

"For her, it's better than to be a human life, I guess," he said.

Brooks hopes people will be cautious. Strothers says the conservation department doesn't know of any mountain lions in mid-Missouri. But, f you think you've seen one, call the conservation department.