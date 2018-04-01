Mid-Missouri Flyers Should Expect More Delays

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians taking to the skies to travel will have to wait a little longer. The effects of the sequester were expected to hit airports across the country starting Monday. Travel agents said flyers can expect longer lines at check-in and security stations do to furloughs.

TSA and other government employees were laid off becuase Congress could not reach an agreement that would prevent budget cuts. Those layoffs are starting to occur, resulting in more waiting times for travelers.

"You're going to stand in a longer line, a much longer line...the lines are enormous," said travel agent Jerry Price.

Those lines could add up to an hour wait at the airport. Price said there are steps you can take to prepare for the longer lines and planning ahead is key.

"Just get to the airport earlier, there should be no other issue if you get there earlier," said Price

Price said which mid-Missouri airport flyers choose will impact wait times as well. He expects Lambert airport in St. Louis to be affected by the sequester more than Kansas City International airport and Columbia Regional Airport.

Price suggested getting to the airport at least 30 minutes earlier than usual in order to make a flight on time.