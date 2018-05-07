Mid-Missouri girls running for mental health

3 years 7 months 1 week ago Tuesday, September 23 2014 Sep 23, 2014 Tuesday, September 23, 2014 5:14:00 PM CDT September 23, 2014 in News
By: Brea Love, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Twenty girls and their coaches are training for a 5K in a program built to "to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident"

These runners will train twice a week for ten weeks taking in the things they've learned in order to cross a finishline and fufill a goal.

"I see kids everyday who are struggling with things that are outside of their control, things that are going on outside of school or inside of school that affect how they see themselves or how they get along with others. Sometimes they can feel very defeated by those things," Counselor Anita Ellis said. "Just to see them gain in their confidence and the best part is at the end, we all will cross that finish line at that 5k, no matter how long it takes us to do it, when they do that in November its priceless."

Heart of Missouri Girls on the Run started their fall season September 8th and works as a local resource for young girls facing difficult situations.

"Our ten week curriculum features a lot of topics for girls including positive self talk, addressing bullies, awareness of media messages, and throughout the 10 weeks we train our bodies physically and emotionally to complete a 5K," Director Sara Loveless said.

The program utilizes coaches ranging from college-aged women to school faculty members who teach the lessons and run along side the girls. The number of girls per program is capped at 20 to allow the coaches one on one mentoring time with each of the girls.

Former Coach Lauren Bridgewater remembered when she helped a girl she felt needed extra attention. She explained how one of her runners had been completely defiant since the start of the season. She would not follow directions, she said inappropriate things, and she was rude to the other girls in the program. One afternoon after the runner had an explosive tantrum Bridgewater took her outside to talk one on one.

Once she was away from the group she broke down and told Bridgewater she was being bullied at school, had problems at home, and confessed she didn't like herself. Bridgewater was able to mentor her and introduce her to resources within the school. She said by the end of the season her runner had completely turned around. Bridgewater said she thinks its hard for children to recognize poor mental health.

"I don't think people pay attention to it as much because they can't communicate it as well. They don't know how," Bridgewater said. "They sometimes forget and go play. But still in the back of their minds have some problems going on. They're better at hiding it because they have less responsibilities. You can't see them struggling to get things done but really there is a struggle."

"Girls on the run is a transformational organization that empowers girls to recognize their voices and recognize the beauty of their voice," Loveless explained. 

At the beginning of a Girls on the Run practice, the girls meet in a classroom setting, sitting cross legged, in a circle, surrounded by friends and coaches giving them support. The coaches teach lessons, the girls discuss them, they all stretch, and then hit the pavement to practice running.

The 127 page curriculum Girls on the Run incorporates focuses on 6 core values:

• Recognize our power and responsibility to be intentional in our decision making
• Embrace our differences and find strength in our connectedness
• Express joy, optimism and gratitude through our words, thoughts and actions
• Nurture our physical, emotional and spiritual health
• Lead with an open heart and assume positive intent
• Stand up for ourselves and others

Board members want the girls to take the lessons they learn during this time and apply them to their everyday experiences. Girls on the run works to improve mental health by recognizing and eliminating bullies.

"Mental health can a lot of time be something that's shameful or swept under the rug and I would like to see that change just in general but for kids bullying starts as soon as they meet other children," Board Chair Jennifer Coffman said. "Other problems at home, or problems with relatives, or problems with teachers that all happens just as soon as they are put in a social situation. We have to equip our children. They need to know how to deal with bullies. They also need to know what a bully looks like, they might be being a bully and not even realize it."

Mid Missouri girls in the program will accomplish their goal on Stankowski Field November 15th.

There are 10 sites in Columbia where elementary girls can get involved to view those click here.

 

More News

Grid
List

Fire destroys Mid-City Lumber in Boonville
Fire destroys Mid-City Lumber in Boonville
BOONVILLE - A building is in ruins after an early morning fire on Sunday and authorities said an electrical problem... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Deep diving in mid-Missouri
Deep diving in mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - Mid-Missouri and scuba diving are not exactly known to go hand in hand, but on Sunday, they... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 8:01:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Lawmakers advocate for more HBCU funding
Lawmakers advocate for more HBCU funding
JEFFERSON CITY - Some Missouri Representatives continue to advocate for adequate funding for Missouri's two HBCUs. Rep. Karla May,... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 7:09:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Parents react after daughter found dead two days before wedding
EXCLUSIVE: Parents react after daughter found dead two days before wedding
CENTRALIA - Tim Watson Sr. said he can recount exactly how he found out about what happened to his daughter,... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in Continuous News

New tank allows Kansas City zoo visitors to touch stingrays and sharks
New tank allows Kansas City zoo visitors to touch stingrays and sharks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Visitors to the Kansas City Zoo will get a chance to pet sharks and stingrays... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 6:03:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Gas experts predict high prices for summer season in Missouri
Gas experts predict high prices for summer season in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Gas prices in Missouri have been on the rise this spring. The state's gas prices have increased... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 6:01:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Lee's Summit police seek suspect in deadly stabbing
Lee's Summit police seek suspect in deadly stabbing
LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in fatal roadside stabbing that may have resulted from... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 5:29:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Springfield set to fight algae
Springfield set to fight algae
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield's city and parks employees are experimenting with artificial wetlands to combat algae that has clogged the... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 1:32:43 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Man arrested after crashing car into CrossFit center
Man arrested after crashing car into CrossFit center
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a man after he drove his car into a CrossFit center Saturday night. According... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 1:03:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in Top Stories

National festival movement reaches Jefferson City, features local artists
National festival movement reaches Jefferson City, features local artists
JEFFERSON CITY - Residents gathered at the state's capital on the 500-700 block of Capitol Avenue to partake in all... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 11:47:00 AM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Elizabeth J. Upton Foundation starts new scholarship to study abroad
Elizabeth J. Upton Foundation starts new scholarship to study abroad
COLUMBIA - The Elizabeth J. Upton Foundation is holding an event to raise money for it’s first scholarship opportunity for... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 9:13:00 AM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Gunfire damages house on Oak Street
Gunfire damages house on Oak Street
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 400 block of Oak Street at 10:46 p.m.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 12:34:00 AM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Young athletes compete for gold in an adapted triathlon
Young athletes compete for gold in an adapted triathlon
COLUMBIA - Athletes ages 6 to 18 years old competed in a multi-stage competition hosted by the MU Physical Therapy... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

CPD officers play video games with kids to better community relations
CPD officers play video games with kids to better community relations
COLUMBIA - Dozens of kids spent the day playing video games with police officers Saturday. The department brought a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

Emergency shelter helps raise child abuse awareness
Emergency shelter helps raise child abuse awareness
COLUMBIA - Rainbow House held its fifth annual spring fair at Flat Branch Park Saturday. Rainbow House is an... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

Missourians honor law enforcement killed in line of duty
Missourians honor law enforcement killed in line of duty
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of family, friends and officers gathered in Carnahan Memorial Garden Saturday afternoon to honor Missouri officers... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

One passenger injured after car overturns by Highway 163
One passenger injured after car overturns by Highway 163
COLUMBIA - One female passenger has minor injuries after a car overturned Saturday afternoon. According to Missouri State Highway... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 1:11:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

Local business draws attention with humorous signs
Local business draws attention with humorous signs
COLUMBIA - Oil changes are not known for being funny, but the Jiffy Lube on Providence Road is quickly building... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 12:56:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 64°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 62°
2am 61°
3am 61°
4am 60°