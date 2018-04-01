Mid-Missouri Groups Prepare for November Elections

COLUMBIA - Election Day is coming soon and that means Mid-Missouri groups are picking sides on tough issues like Proposition B or the Puppy Mill Cruelty Act. The Central Missouri Humane Society board met Tuesday night to discuss which side it should be on.

The Central Missouri Humane Society supports the "Spirit and Intent of the Legislation," but say it has questions it wants answered before it fully backs the ballot measure.

Proposition B proposes several changes to existing dog breeder regulations including decreasing mandatory feedings to every 24 hours, instead of every 12 hours, and limiting breeders to 50 dogs. This has board members worried they will be inundated with rescued dogs, and extra costs.

"I've had someone from the HSUS tell us they are sticking money away to help take care of the animals that come to us after this," says Allen Allert, Executive Director.

Allert says the HSUS, or Humane Society of the US did not tell him how much money will be set back, nor where the money is coming from. With these questions still unanswered, the board decided to keep its original stance on the issue.