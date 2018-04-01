Mid-Missouri Habitat for Humanity celebrates its 100th home

JEFFERSON CITY - River City Habitat for Humanity will dedicate its 100th home to a Jefferson City family Thursday. The non-profit organization is an affiliate of the national organization and is celebrating its 25th year.

Jefferson City resident Judy McCombs and her grandson move in after the ceremony Thursday night.

"It's a blessing. It's giving us security, it's our own. It's giving us a place to call our own," McCombs said.

Marlene Medin is the McCombs' Support Partner, and has been with the family since it entered the program a year ago. Medin said Habitat for Humanity families are expected to attend classes to get them ready to own a home.

"In those educational programs, we teach the family about budgeting, about caring for a home, landscaping, painting. We have about 15 different topics relevant to home ownership," Medin said.

The organization finished the house in 100 days, playing into its theme for the 100th home dedication. McCombs was expected to complete at least 350 volunteer hours on the house, which Medin says she exceeded months ago.

McCombs said she had input on what the house looked like.

"They worked with me and gave me the right style, what I wanted. I picked out my own flooring, lights, counter tops," she said.

Eligible lower-income families are accepted to the program based on certain criteria.

"Families have to show a need for housing, they have to show a willingness to partner with Habitat, and they have to show a willingness to pay," Medin said.

Once the house is finished, it is sold to the family on an interest free, 25-year mortgage.

"They still have to have income adequate to make the house payments," Medin said.

The payments McCombs makes on the home will fund Habit for Humanity houses built in the future.