Mid-Missouri helps with Hurricane Matthew relief

JEFFERSON CITY- Many mid-Missorians want to help Hurricane Matthew survivors.

Local and national organizations are doing what they can to bring aid to those in need. One group of 9 men and women from all across the state plans to charter one man's yacht to bring relief to a devastated community in the Bahamas. They hope to receive as many donations as possible before they leave for the trip October 13th.

The boat captain will be Jeff Adams of Jefferson City. He owns Scuba Adventure and set up a donation box for food and water there. He partnered with Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman who also set up a donation box at the sherrif's office. Aside from food and water, they hope to receive monetary donations as well. These will pay for other necessary relief items once the group arrives in the Bahamas.

This is not the only way to help those affected.

The United Way of Central Missouri encourages anybody to make monetary donations to the local United Way and ask that those be forwarded to the United Way in the city of the donor's choosing.

Sean Spence, Columbia's regional director for the Better Business Bureau, gave a few tips to ensure that your donations fall in the right person's lap.

He said to give to a group that has a reputation for helping during natural disasters rather than a newer or less notable one. He added to look into the group's website, call them and call the Better Business Bureau to ensure they are a legitimate charity.

"Make sure that you do your homework and check if the money you're giving is going where you want it to go. If the group is taking a trip, find out what kind of trip. Ask how they are paying for air fare. Will they fly first class?"

He said use a credit card when giving because in case the charity is a scam, that will be the easiest way to get your money back.