Mid-Missouri Home & Lifestyle Expo Begins this Weekend

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Home Builders Association held its 54th annual home and lifestyle expo this weekend.

Businesses from all over Columbia displayed their services at the Central Missouri Event Center in hopes of attracting more customers. The expo mainly included businesses looking to help upgrade homes and yards, but ranged to chiropractic services and furniture as well.

Dr. Arminita Phelps, with Achieve Balance Chiropractic, said this expo helps connect with people throughout the community on a personal level.

"This gives you an opportunity if you really connect with that individual, if you want to do business with them, or if you want to learn more about what they do," Phelps said. "More than a Google search or the Internet could ever do."

The Expo also includes tours of eight new homes in the Spring Parade of Homes along with a hot air balloon launch on Saturday and Sunday. The event began Friday, April 11 and will conclude on Sunday, April 13 at 4 p.m.