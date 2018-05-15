Mid-Missouri hospitals ranked for STEMI heart attack care

9 hours 54 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 8:49:00 AM CDT May 15, 2018 in News
By: Greta Serrin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Several mid-Missouri hospitals received first- and second-level rankings for STEMI care by the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

STEMI stands for "ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction, a particular type of heart attack in which a major artery to the heart is blocked.

DHSS designated MU Health Care and Boone Hospital Center as Level 1 STEMI centers. Lake Regional Health System, Capital Region Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital have been designated Level 2 centers.

According to the DHSS website, Level 1 facilities are resource centers "within a region...maintaining specialized resources for the most complex patients." Level 2 facilities "generally provide definitive care to high volumes of trauma, stroke and STEMI patients within a region."

More News

Grid
List

Designated centers provide quick heart attack care
Designated centers provide quick heart attack care
COLUMBIA – Two local hospitals are now equipped regarded as top tier centers for handling potentially fatal heart attacks. ... More >>
12 minutes ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 6:31:00 PM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Missouri Senate OKs tax credits for gifts to soup kitchens
Missouri Senate OKs tax credits for gifts to soup kitchens
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are considering giving out tax credits for donations to soup kitchens, homeless shelters... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Women's club awards scholarships, honors local leaders
Women's club awards scholarships, honors local leaders
JEFFERSON CITY - The Zonta Women of Achievement Club awarded five female college students Second Chance scholarships Tuesday. "We... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Bodies identified as two deaths investigated in northwest Columbia
UPDATE: Bodies identified as two deaths investigated in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia police say the two people who were found dead in a home on Texas Avenue were Tia... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 4:12:00 PM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Home security scams a greater issue in summer
Home security scams a greater issue in summer
COLUMBIA- The Better Business Bureau is telling homeowners to research home security salesmen to avoid scams. Door-to-door salesmen are... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

House bill designed to end bans on political signs
House bill designed to end bans on political signs
COLUMBIA - Some home owners across the state aren’t allowed to display political signs on their property. However, a new... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 3:46:00 PM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Greitens' legal team proposes rules for legislature's special session
Greitens' legal team proposes rules for legislature's special session
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Eric Greitens' legal team has submitted a proposed set of guidelines for the upcoming special session... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

House Greitens investigation moves on after invasion-of-privacy charge dropped
House Greitens investigation moves on after invasion-of-privacy charge dropped
JEFFERSON CITY - The House committee investigating allegations of wrongdoing against Governor Eric Greitens met Tuesday to discuss next steps... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 12:58:00 PM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Greitens' counsel plans to file police report against lead investigator
Greitens' counsel plans to file police report against lead investigator
ST. LOUIS - Gov. Eric Greitens' defense team plans to file a police report with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 12:35:00 PM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers push Greitens probe after charge dropped
Missouri lawmakers push Greitens probe after charge dropped
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens no longer faces a felony charge stemming from an extramarital affair, but... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 10:15:00 AM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

State legislators run to get bills passed before end of session
State legislators run to get bills passed before end of session
JEFFERSON CITY - The clock is ticking, and state lawmakers are working to get their bills voted on before the... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Trump says first lady to leave hospital in '2 or 3 days'
Trump says first lady to leave hospital in '2 or 3 days'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his wife, Melania, will come home from the hospital in a... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 8:55:00 AM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri hospitals ranked for STEMI heart attack care
Mid-Missouri hospitals ranked for STEMI heart attack care
COLUMBIA - Several mid-Missouri hospitals received first- and second-level rankings for STEMI care by the state Department of Health and... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 8:49:00 AM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Missouri man freed after judge slams homicide investigation
Missouri man freed after judge slams homicide investigation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A 49-year-old Missouri man who served nearly 20 years in prison for first-degree murder... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

UPDATE: 10 kids removed from California home; mom, dad deny torture
UPDATE: 10 kids removed from California home; mom, dad deny torture
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California woman denied that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 5:53:00 AM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Missouri House votes to amend constitution for right to work
Missouri House votes to amend constitution for right to work
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has approved a constitutional amendment to ban mandatory union fees. If both chambers... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 9:48:00 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

Missouri senator moves to block education board appointees
Missouri senator moves to block education board appointees
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri senator is trying to stop Gov. Eric Greitens' State Board of Education appointees... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 9:39:49 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

Residents worry about speeding traffic on Rain Forest Parkway
Residents worry about speeding traffic on Rain Forest Parkway
COLUMBIA -- On Monday, Columbia Public Works Street Division held a public meeting to hear community feedback on Rain Forest... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 9:27:00 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 77°
8pm 73°
9pm 71°
10pm 70°