Mid-Missouri hospitals ranked for STEMI heart attack care

COLUMBIA - Several mid-Missouri hospitals received first- and second-level rankings for STEMI care by the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

STEMI stands for "ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction, a particular type of heart attack in which a major artery to the heart is blocked.

DHSS designated MU Health Care and Boone Hospital Center as Level 1 STEMI centers. Lake Regional Health System, Capital Region Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital have been designated Level 2 centers.

According to the DHSS website, Level 1 facilities are resource centers "within a region...maintaining specialized resources for the most complex patients." Level 2 facilities "generally provide definitive care to high volumes of trauma, stroke and STEMI patients within a region."