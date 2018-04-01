Mid-Missouri is a hub for senior services

1 year 3 months 15 hours ago Friday, December 30 2016 Dec 30, 2016 Friday, December 30, 2016 3:51:00 AM CST December 30, 2016 in News
By: Marissa Rubino, KOMU 8 News Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Several agencies in Columbia are focused on providing support and services for seniors, a population that can often face isolation. 

Jean Leonatti, CEO of the Central Missouri Agency on Aging, says this issue of isolation can be dangerous for seniors.

"Older people experience a lot of loss in their life, it might be their spouse, friends, children, jobs and that can result in depression and anxiety," said Leonatti. "When those really begin to blossom people start isolating themselves and then that makes those problems even worse."

Leonatti says recent research shows the detrimental effects of isolation on health, and encourages older people to focus on staying active in their communities and taking up hobbies. 

"We need to encourage people to get out, to stay involved, and to take that step," said Leonatti. She suggests community classes, volunteer work, or simply taking a walk. 

The CMAAA hosts 31 senior centers in the Mid-Missouri area, which offer meals and social activies as well as resources. You can find details and locations on the agency's website

Leonatti also said that many seniors face obstacles in staying independent and remaining in their homes instead of moving. She said taking advantage of community resources and help can prolong independence. 

"Sometimes if you accept a little bit of help along the way, you're able to stay in that home so much longer rather than to just say no," she said.

Services for Independent Living is an agency located in Columbia that helps seniors remain independent. They offer rides, counseling, snow shoveling services, and grocery shopping assistance. 

Christine Fouts is a volunteer coordinator for SIL. 

"We have a dedicated case manager who visits with folks at least once a month and helps them with things that are beyond their scope. Maybe they need help applying and reapplying for food stamps or they need help finding a dentist or they need help with health literacy type of things," said Fouts.

SIL is currently looking for volunteers to shovel driveways and sidewalks for seniors, a step in preventing isolation and making sure caregivers can access seniors' homes safely. 

"We have people who definitely rely on our organization and our volunteers," said Fouts. "A lot of people, they don't have family support, their family lives out of town, or their spouse passed away. Maybe they used to know everyone in their neighborhood but everyone has since moved and now their neighbors are just people they maybe haven't met and they don't come out of their house very often."S

SIL also helps seniors rent out durable medical equipment at no cost. 

 
 

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 30°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
10am 31°
11am 32°
12pm 33°
1pm 34°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

9:00a
Meet the Press
10:00a
Give
10:30a
The Champion Within
9:00a
Campmeeting
10:00a
Discover the Truth
10:30a
In Search of the Lord's Way

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy