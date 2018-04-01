Mid-Missouri Lodge Teaches Kids About Drug Awareness

JEFFERSON CITY - A mid-Missouri lodge group held its yearly Youth Activities Drug Awareness Day Saturday afternoon.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drug overdose has become the leading cause of injury death in the United States.

Elks Lodges is a national foundation that holds different programs to help families learn more about drug use through activities and events.

Elks leader Bill Farr said Saturday's event is the biggest event of the year for the organization.

"We put a lot of effort into making sure this provides something valuable for our community," Farr said. "We want to let people be able to understand how they can live a healthy, drug-free life."

Jefferson City police officers and firemen came to talk to people about their equipment and provide information about how they handle certain situations. They also let kids go into and learn about their vehicles. A crime dog came and showed people how he works.

Farr said there needs to be more events like this one across the nation.

"We want kids to be able to grow up in a safe, drug-free environment and without these kind of events, especially with what the Elks do, it wouldn't be accessible," Farr said.

Farr said across the nation, Elks hands out more than 85 million pamphlets a year about drug awareness.