Mid-Missouri men plead guilty to child pornography charges

JEFFERSON CITY - Two men from Columbia and one from Jefferson City pleaded guilty Monday on child pornography charges. They were tried separately in federal court and await sentencing.

Sergio Antonio Dominguez-Gonzalez, 23, of Columbia, pleaded guilty to producing child pornography and faces up to 30 years in federal prison. After responding to online bulletin messages posted by an undercover detective, Dominguez-Gonzalez sent the detective a video he made while molesting a 2-year-old victim. He also showed adult pornography to the victim. Under federal statutes, Dominguez-Gonzalez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years without parole.

Brandon Lee Deavers, 22, of Columbia, pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography. In August 2016, the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A user uploaded a photo of an adult engaging in sexual activity with a 2-year-old child. After tracing the IP address, law enforcement officers searched Deaver's home and found multiple devices containing child pornography. Under federal statutes, he faces a minimum of 5 years in federal prison, with a maximum of 20 years without parole.

Lucas Wayne Slusser, 35, of Jefferson City, pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography. In May and June of 2016, a federal agent observed Slusser distributing child pornography on Kik Messenger. In August 2016, a search warrant was executed at Slusser's home. Federal agents discovered multiple digital devices, including a desktop computer and cell phones, with child pornography files on them. They also discovered Internet history that indicated Slusser was actively seeking out and sharing these images and videos. Under federal statutes, Slusser faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years in federal prison with a possibility of 20 years without parole.

All cases were prosecuted by Assistant U.S Attorney General Ashley Turner.