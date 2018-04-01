Mid-Missouri Outlaws Arena Football Team Keeps Growing In Home Sedalia

SEDALIA - The Mid-Missouri Outlaws, Sedalia's pro arena football team, started in 2006 as a makeshift group of family and friends that played their games on a community-college field.

"You'd come if you could show up," Outlaws co-owner Chad Jackson said. "And, you know, we put an offense together and a defense together, and we played."

Jackson called this original setup "backyard football with pads." But home games have now evolved into springtime events that attract nearly 3,000 fans to Mathewson Exhibition Center in Sedalia. That's compared to about 150 people that watched the first Outlaws games from lawn chairs.

And game attendance isn't the only sign of growth. The team now recruits talent from nearby universities and has a roster boasting an All-American kicker and former Mizzou wide receiver Marcus James.

If ad sales go as planned, the Outlaws will have a $60,000 budget this year, according to the owner. But even if growth continues, they assure fans the team won't go anywhere.

"It's been a big, I think, draw for Sedalia people," said Lorrie Birdsong, who says she attends every Outlaws game. "It's something to do with your kids on a Friday night or Saturday night. It's cheap, you know, $5 tickets. Good entertainment, good family fun."

The Outlaws began its 2012 season on March 24 against their rivals, the Springfield Wolfpack.